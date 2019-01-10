Ceilidh band charity boost

The Dark Island Ceilidh Band recently made annual donations to charities chosen by its members.

Every year the group donates the proceeds from ceilidhs to local and national causes,

Over the past year, the band raised more than £5500 which was distributed to charities including Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Friends of Anchor, Alzheimer Scotland, The Gordon Gaitherin, Grampian Women’s Aid, Scottish Culture and Traditions (SC&T), Stonehaven Folk Festival, The New Arc North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre, Bloodwise and Ethiopiaid.

The band is part of the Dark Island Trust, which was created 19 years ago to promote traditional Scottish performing arts by providing opportunities for new artists to perform in public, as well as donating any proceeds from ceilidhs to charities.

Group members come from across Aberdeenshire and play a variety of instruments.

They are Angie Bolt, keyboard and caller, who lives in Finzean; Cathy Simpson, mandolin and sound, and Caroline Clark, fiddle, stay in Denside of Durris, Hector Forsyth, fiddle, is from Westhill, Charlie West, whistle hails from Stonehaven, Flora Douglas, fiddle, is from Culter, Brian McCreadie, banjo, is from Drum of Wartle, Tony Hilton, bodhran, is from Drumoak and the newest member of the band, Alan Walker, who plays guitar, is from Aberdeen.