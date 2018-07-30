Charity starts support group for people affected by cancer

CLAN Cancer Support will hold a creative writing group on the first and last Friday of each month from 2pm to 3pm at its wellbeing and support centre in Banchory’s Posties Walk.

The first group will meet on Friday, August 17, and will welcome local poet and author, Gillian Shearer, as guest speaker.

The group is open to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis and is free to attend.

Helen Hasnip, Deeside area co-ordinator, said: “This relaxed and informal group aims to give individuals the chance to develop a new skill or hobby, whilst meeting people who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Space is limited so I would urge anyone interested in attending to get in touch to reserve their place.”