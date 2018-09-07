Charity wants new trustees

A local befrienders group is seeking new trustees.

Kincardine and Deeside Befriending is looking to recruit in both areas.

The charity offers a befriending scheme for older people and its aim is to reduce isolation and loneliness in this vulnerable group.

The opportunity to enjoy visits to a cafe, library, shops are some of the benefits of the service.

One of the group’s newest trustees, Rhona Cruickshank, from Lumphanan, said: “I began volunteering with Kincardine and Deeside Befriending Service after retiring several years ago and thoroughly enjoy meeting up with my befriendee.

“I then had the opportunity to become a management committee member, and trustee for the charity.

“The individual members contribute by taking responsibility for a variety of aspects for example, including health and safety regulations, insurance coverage, financial controls and performance.”

She added: “I was keen to maintain the skills I had acquired over many working years while hopefully bringing something useful to the committee.

“Members bring a whole range of skills and ideas to the table and, as a team player, I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with fellow members to advance new developments in the service.

“It has been very rewarding and heartening to see the benefits brought to the service as a result.”

Anyone interested should call the Kincardine office on 01569 765714, or Deeside on 01330 823368.