Charlotte has the final word

An Aboyne Academy pupil has won an award for her language skills.

Charlotte Reynolds was third in the French Beginner category in the national final of Word Wizard held recently in Edinburgh.

Word Wizard is a multilingual spelling competition for S1-3 pupils learning French, Gaelic, German, Mandarin and Spanish.

Forty-eight learners from 10 local authorities and independent schools competed in the final in front of an audience of teachers, supporters and guests.

Each year pupils and teachers report that the contest increases motivation, enhances language performance and improves attitudes to language learning.

Word Wizard supports the Scottish Government initiative, “Language Learning in Scotland: A 1+2 approach”, by offering a diversity of languages as recommended by the report.