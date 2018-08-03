Cheers! It’s beer festival time again

Banchory Beer Festival is preparing to toast its fifth birthday later this month as it goes from strength to strength.

An estimated four thousand people are expected to attend the popular event - the largest North-east outdoor festival of its kind - at Deeside Rugby Club pitchesat Woodend from August 10-12.

The festival is being sponsored for the second year running by intellectual property firm Marks & Clerk’s Aberdeen office.

Beer, cider, gin, prosecco, and Banchory’s own local rum are featured at the festival which will be supporting the street food scene with three new vendors.

The event will also feature an eclectic selection of live music, including rock, alt-blues, and Americana acts such as Tide Lines, Broken Rivers and the Full Fat Band.

There will also be a change of format this year, with two smaller marquees being replaced by one big one.

The festival will also be complemented by a chill-out tent, with a dedicated day of family fun taking place on Sunday, August 12.

Mungo Finlayson, co-founder of MFGF Events, stressed the importance of support from local businesses.

He said: “We first launched in 2014 and we’re anticipating a further year-on-year increase in the number of people at our 2018 event.

“The festival is essentially just a great place to discover new and exciting Scottish produce, whether it’s selections from our booming gin and spirits industry, to something interesting for foodies to try, not to mention a fantastic live soundtrack.”

Mr Finlayson added: “However, it’s all underpinned by vital sponsorship deals with supportive companies which help to ensure our sustained growth.

“We couldn’t do it without them – and are delighted to welcome back Marks & Clerk as a key corporate sponsor.”

Marks & Clerk has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and the sponsorship deal was struck by its Aberdeen office.

Douglas Rankin, from Marks & Clerk, said: “Banchory Beer Festival is a perfect fit for us as we work closely with breweries and distilleries, providing advice on brand and innovation protection.

“We continue to see an upsurge of craft brewers and distillers in what has become an increasingly competitive and innovative market.

“We are proud to sponsor this thriving local event for a second year and look forward to seeing it grow even further.”