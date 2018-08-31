Clean up in Aboyne in litter action day

A litter-picking day of action in a Deeside community has been hailed as a great success after 32 bags of rubbish were collected.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett organised the event in Aboyne at the weekend after joining forces with a local school pupil.

The Scottish Conservative MSP contacted Thomas Truby, a schoolboy from Torphins, after the youngster was inspired by watching Blue Planet 2 on TV.

The pair chose Aboyne for the litter collection event after conducting an online survey of places where residents most wanted action.

Nearly 20 people turned out to help during the event.

Mr Burnett said: “The event was a great success and we managed to fill 32 bags of rubbish from the streets of Aboyne.

“That was nothing short of astonishing and shows just how bad the problem was.

“I think it also shows that we can all do more to help keep our local streets and parks tidy.

“I would like to thank Thomas and his mother Gayl Truby for their continued efforts to promote recycling and keeping the community clean.”