Community groups seek funding

A number of community groups are expected to receive funding from councillors tomorrow (Tuesday).

Marr Area Committee will discuss applications to its small grants scheme from three organisations for various activities.

Aboyne Canoe Club requires up to £2,000 towards the cost of upgrading its equipment, Donside Community Council needs up to £809 towards the cost of creating a tourist information board in Alford, while Alford and District Men’s Shed has asked for up to £2,000 towards the cost of works to connect to a water supply and sewers.

In addition to debating the various requests, councillors will hear that an award of up to £250 was approved by the local area manager to Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group towards the cost of the ‘Rrrrallye Youth Drive’ road safety training initiative being offered to 12 young people aged 14-17 from the North Marr area.

Marr Area Committee’s annual budget was £80,000, of which £31,055 has been allocated to the small grants scheme.

To date £14,187 has been committed, leaving a balance of £16,867.