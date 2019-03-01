Conservation area windows bid turned down

Councillors have taken a tough stance on the use of uPVC windows in Braemar’s conservation area.

A retrospective application for traditional-type wood-effect windows on School Road was rejected by Marr Area Committee.

However, applicant Sandra Stewart will not have to rip out her windows after a refusal in March last year was not followed up by council enforcement officers.

Marr councillors heard that since no action was taken within four years of the windows being installed, no enforcement action could follow.

Area planner Neil Mair said the council’s environment team maintained the windows were “wholly inappropriate” and urged the committee to refuse the retrospective bid to prevent the setting of a precedent.

In this case, he added, the applicants could now apply for a letter of lawfulness which would provide legal protection should the property be sold.

But stressing that the council’s own robust policy prevented the use of uPVC in the conservation area, he said refusal was the only course of action.

His report stated: “The use of such modern window materials contributes to the erosion the character of the conservation area.”

Councillor Peter Argyle agreed, saying it would be a “grave mistake” if the committee did anything other than follow the refusal recommendations.

While some councillors felt sympathy towards the applicants, the application was rejected.