Appeal after Ballater vandalism

Police are appealing for witnesses following vandalism to a parked vehicle in Ballater.

The incident, involving a green Land Rover Discovery, happened between 12.15pm and 1.45pm on Saturday, September 22, at Bridge Street, near to Sheridans Butchers.

Sergeant Keith Greig said: “The vehicle was scratched and the damage caused will be both costly and inconvenient for the owner to repair.

“The area would have been busy with people visiting the town at the time and I would ask that anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious contacts us on 101 quoting reference number CF0233240918.”