Appeal after bikes theft

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of four high-value bicycles in Banchory.

The bikes were stolen from two properties in the Station Road and Ramsay Road areas of the town between around 7pm on Friday, March 29, and 9am the following day.

They include a Red Riese and Müller Homage GT Touring e-bike; White and Blue Cube Hybrid Girls’ e-bike; Green and black Trek Slash 9 mountain bike; White, red and blue Focus Izalco racer bike.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or anyone who has been offered a similar bicycle for sale, is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting the reference CF0076000319 on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.