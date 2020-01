Police in Banchory are appealing for information after a vehicle was vandalised.

The incident took place between 6pm on Saturday, December 28, and 5pm the following day at a remote property near Upper Arbeadie Road.

A silver Mini Cooper, which was in the driveway, was extensively damaged.

Constable Christopher Donald said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Banchory Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2637 of December 29.”