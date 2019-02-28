Cash machine stolen from Deeside store

Police are hunting raiders who targeted a cash machine in Torphins.

It follows a break-in and theft of an ATM at the Scotmid store in the village’s Craigour Road.

Officers were alerted to the incident at around 1.30am on Thursday.

The machine was recovered nearby.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people in the vicinity of Craigour Road in the early hours of this morning or any suspicious activity in the previous few days.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

“Local road closures and cordons are in place whilst initial inquiries are carried out and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst officers carry out their investigation.

“Additional patrols will also be carried out in the area and anyone with information can speak to any officer or call 101 using reference number 0184 of February 28.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”