Handbag theft appeal

Police are seeking witnesses after a young woman had her handbag snatched in the Maryculter area.

The incident happened around 11.45am on Wednesday, August 22, while the 21-year-old was walking through woodland near the disused Old Mill Inn on the B9077 South Deeside Road.

The medium-sized black leather handbag contained personal items.

Inquiry officer PC Morgan Reid said: “The wooded area is known as Crynoch Burn and there is a temporary traffic light system in place nearby where a number of vehicles are stopped at a time.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area or any motorists passing who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.

“In particular officers would like to speak to a person who was seen in the area at the time.

“They are described as around 5ft 8ins and wearing black trousers and a black baseball cap.”