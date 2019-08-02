Man charged following Deeside break-in

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged high-value theft in Deeside.

It follows a break-in to a rural property in Woodland of Durris on Tuesday, July 2.

Police Scotland say a 40-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Police Scotland in the North-east is committed to tackling acquisitive crime.

“If you hear or see any unusual activity around your property or local community, please call Police Scotland on 101 with details as soon as possible.”