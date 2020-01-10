Police appeal after housebreakings

Police are appealing for information after a series of break-ins to houses across Aberdeenshire over the past week.

The incidents happened between Monday, January 6, and Thursday, January 9, at properties on St James Place and Saphock Place, Inverurie, Pantoch Drive, Banchory, and Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

A total of four properties were broken into, with a number of items stolen including jewellery and cash. The total value of items stolen has been valued at a mid four-figure sum.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert said: “I am keen to speak with anyone with any information about these crimes, all of which we believe took place during daytime hours.

“We are keeping an open mind about whether these incidents are linked. Any information provided to police could make a difference and help us bring these inquiries to a successful end.”

Anyone with information should call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.