Police continue hunt for cash machine thieves

A major police investigation is continuing after thieves used a forklift to steal a cash machine from a Torphins shop.

Officers were called to the Scotmid store in the village’s Craigour Road around 1.30am on Thursday.

A red Manitou telehandler, stolen from a local building site earlier, was abandoned at the scene.

Two other vehicles believed to have been used – a dark Ford Galaxy and a gold Chrysler Voyager – were also recovered nearby, along with the ATM.

The thieves are understood to have fled empty-handed.

Police are also urgently trying to trace a blue Mini One, registration number SB63 XDJ, which was also stolen from the Torphins area overnight.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “First of all I would like to thank the local community for your assistance so far. “Crimes of this nature are extremely rare in such a quiet village and I really appreciate your patience and co-operation while we’ve carried our inquiries out.

“I would also like to thank those who took it upon themselves to capture footage at the scene during the break-in.

“I would never, ever encourage anyone to put themselves in harm’s way however I must commend the brave attempt of one woman in particular who put her own safety to one side to take pictures of the incident taking place.

“From reviewing the footage available to us I don’t believe that those involved in this crime intended on causing any harm to a person, however this lady wasn’t to know this at the time.

“I am just extremely thankful that no one was injured.”

Det Insp McPhail, who is appealing for any information, added: “We are particularly interested in establishing the movements of a gold Chrysler and dark Galaxy people carrier as well as receiving any information about the individuals involved.

“Some degree of planning and organisation obviously went into committing this crime, however the resulting attempt was crude.

“While our investigation continues I would ask all retailers who have ATMs not to panic but to use this as an opportunity to ensure you have appropriate security measures in place.”

Villagers have been shocked by the incident.

Local Councillor Geva Blackett said: “This was clearly a pre-planned operation and is utterly horrific.

“We are so lucky here that incidents of this nature are very few and far between. Thank goodness no-one was hurt.

“If anyone has any information, however trivial they think it may be, please can they speak to the police because it may just be an important part of the jigsaw.”