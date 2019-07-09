Police probe Durris jewellery theft

Police have released images of jewellery stolen from a rural property in Aberdeenshire.

Officers are investigating the theft from the Woodland of Durris area, which took place between around 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 2.

Jewellery removed included a gold and white gold Rolex watch, diamond and white gold ring, earring and necklace set, diamond engagement ring, gold dolphin necklace and gold and diamond bracelet.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “This incident has understandably been very distressing for the property owners and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage to check this and contact police.

“In addition, I would ask that anyone who has been offered items for sale checks their authenticity and if in doubt contact the police.

“Officers can be contacted on 101 using reference number CF0166140719. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.”