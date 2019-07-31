Three charged in connection with North-east thefts

Three men have been charged in relation to a number of alleged thefts in the North-east.

The men, aged 27, 24 and 21, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

They have been charged in connection with the thefts of three motorbikes, one quad bike, two electric bicycles, a mini motorbike and a Landrover Discovery from Strachan, Udny, Laurencekirk, Kingswells and Westhill.

The men have also been charged in connection with road traffic offences and the thefts of a blue KTM motorbike from Pluscarden in Moray during May, the theft of tools and machinery valued at a high four-figure sum from a construction yard in Stonehaven in June, and the theft of an orange KTM motorcycle from the Manor Walk area of Aberdeen in July.