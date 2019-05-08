Vehicle thefts appeal

Police are appealing for information following two vehicle thefts in the Deeside area.

A white Audi Q3 was reported stolen from the Sunnyside Drive area of Drumoak overnight and has since been recovered.

Meanwhile, a black VW Golf, registration number NU14 VZB was removed from Milltimber Gardens East overnight.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “I appeal to anyone who lives in either of these areas who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch as our inquiries continue.

“I also ask anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact the police if you have not yet spoken to an officer and think you can help.”

He added: “In particular, I would appeal for information in relation to four males and a dark-coloured vehicle seen parked on Sunnyside Drive at around 3am this morning. If you saw or heard anything unusual at all, let us know.

“Opportunistic crimes won’t be tolerated. Even if you live in a remote area with low crime levels, don’t think that means you should leave your properties and valuables insecure. “Please remember to keep your homes and vehicle locked and secure at all times to not give thieves a chance and don’t leave valuables or keys on open display.”