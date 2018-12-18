Cromar transport group’s funding boost

A local transport charity has received a funding boost.

Cromar Volunteer Patient Transport Group has welcomed a £1000 donation from the Chair Art Exhibition, which ran during North East Open Studios (NEOS).

The group provides transport for non-emergency medical, health or similar appointments.

It was formed in 2010 and relies on a pool of 14 volunteer drivers to take people to a variety of appointments locally and in Aberdeen.

Co-ordinator for Tarland/Cromar, Hayley Lockerbie, said: “The charity committee is absolutely delighted with the donation from Chair Art, which will allow us to continue providing this much-needed service to the community.”

Chair Art is a community-based art project in Tarland which began in 2014.

Participants are invited to find a chair and paint or decorate it, or to make a chair out of any material.

The transport group is always seeking volunteer drivers.

If you own a car, have a full driving licence and comprehensive insurance and are interested in volunteering, contact Hayley Lockerbie on 07790585977.