Death of retired local businessman aged 89

A Banchory businessman who held a Royal Warrant to carry out painting and decorating work for the Queen at Balmoral has died aged 89.

Bob Davidson passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on June 9 after falling ill at Inchmarlo Care Home, where he was a resident in recent years.

Mr Davidson, who ran the decorating firm Allan and Davidson for many years, lived in Banchory for 50 years and played an active part in the community.

He was an elder of Banchory Ternan East Church and a member of Banchory Ternan Rotary Club, the Deeside Singers, Banchory Golf Club and the local community council. He was golf club captain in 1989-90.

Born in Aberdeen in 1929, he served his apprenticeship as a painter and went on to take over the firm of Allan and Davidson which had bases in Aberdeen, Banchory, Culter and Ballater.

As a pastime, he started chronicling his comments on current affairs in the 80s and for five years in the 90s he contributed a weekly column to the Deeside Piper under the pseudonym Deesider.

His column was discontinued in 1998 when he had to undergo major heart surgery but in 2013 he published a collection of his columns on political, economic and social events with the title “Deesider’s Diary.”

After his elder son Bruce gained a golf scholarship at St Thomas’s University in Houston, Texas, Mr Davidson and his wife Margaret became active members of the Grampian-Houston Association, which promotes twinning links with America’s fourth largest city.

He served as association chairman for four years and was responsible for establishing an annual student nursing exchange between RGU in Aberdeen and Houston Baptist University. In recognition of promoting links with Houston, he was made one of only three honorary members of the association.

For 25 years Mr Davidson was a Territorial Army member and attained the rank of major. He was also a past president of the Scottish Decorators’ Federation.

Mr and Mrs Davidson moved from Aberdeen to Banchory in 1968 and lived at Wynford, Ramsay Road, before moving to Pinefield, Inchmarlo.

He was predeased by his wife in December, 2017, and is survived by two sons – Bruce, co-director of a new golf course in South Carolina, and Cameron who lives in Australia.