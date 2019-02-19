Deeside care home’s proud work of art

Residents of a Deeside care home have created an outdoor ceremic wall display.

The six-foot mosaic near the entrance to Allachburn in Aboyne was unveiled recently by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson.

The collaborative initiative has been a year in the making and was led by Gil Barton, volunteer project co-ordinator, local artist Ian Robertson, Margaret O’Connor, chief executive of the Scottish charity ‘Art in Healthcare’, and Beth Bidwell, ceramic technician at the Scottish Sculpture Workshop.

The Allachburn residents, their families and staff spent last August taking part in workshops led by Mr Robertson.

The multiple ceramic tile designs have been personalised by the participants expressing happy memories of family, friends and staff aiming to combine art and health and wellbeing.

The imagery of birds, butterflies, leaves and flowers revolving around a tree form reflect the ambience of the home and its surroundings in Deeside.

With a combined age of more than 2500 and age range from 48-100, the residents have contributed to the artwork to create the ‘Tree of Many Colours’.

Even the resident cat ‘Minnie ‘and therapy dog ‘Forest’ are also featured with paw imprints.

Michelle Riddock, Allachburn manager, said: “The idea for an art project came about in January, 2018, when myself and my assistant managers visited a care home I helped design.

“When there, they’d seen a mural on canvas created by residents and thought it would be a wonderful idea to have our own mural.

“We wanted a lasting legacy – one where we could capture the personalities of residents and staff, and the ethos of the home – to depict equality and our love of fun.”