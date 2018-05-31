Deeside charity gets Kiltwalk support

A Deeside charity is being supported by two members of staff at a Mearns school in the Kiltwalk this Sunday.

Ranjit Fernandez, Lathallan School’s head of business management and computing, and groundsman Grant Henderson hope to raise more than £500 for Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Deeside Group.

RDA, run by volunteers, offers therapy and fun to improve the lives of riders of all ages.

Two teams from Lathallan selected the group as their chosen charity to research and present on for the Youth and Philantrophy Initiative (YPI) competition. In December, 2017, RDA Deeside was the winning YPI charity, taking first and third place.

The winning charity is gifted £3,000 (£2,500 from the Wood Foundation and £500 by the school).

RDA will get a further £200 for third place and will receive all the proceeds of the school’s fundraising throughout the year.

Headmaster Richard Toley said “YPI is a very worthwhile programme for our pupils.

“I am also pleased to see staff leading further fundraising initiatives to support local charities.”