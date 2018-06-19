Deeside couple receive top Inspiring Aberdeenshire award

A couple who ran the petrol station in Kincardine O’Neil for more than 60 years have won a Lifetime Achievement accolade in the Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

John and Rita Strang, who are both in their 80s, retired in the spring and were given a special thank-you by the community.

On Friday, they were recognised in th annual Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards which celebrate the work of organisations and individuals.

The couple were praised for having “repeatedly gone over and above for residents and for their customers”.

On their retirement, a tea party was organised by Kincardine O’Neil Community Association attended by more than 130 family and friends.