Deeside duo are heading south

True OriGINs – The Scottish Gin Festival announced last week that it would be taking its popular craft gin festival over the border for the first time.

It has chosen the iconic Tobacco Dock in London as its setting and will be serving up a tantalising array of Scottish gins and mixers for four days from November 1-4.

The brainchild of Aberdeenshire brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson, who started the area’s popular Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, founded the gin festival in conjunction with Aberdeen’s charity Friends of Anchor last year.

“Many people seem unaware of the importance Scotland has to play in the gin industry,” says Mungo.

“In fact, 70 per cent of British gin is distilled in Scotland. As proud Scots we’re keen to spread the word and to show everyone how fantastic authentic Scottish craft gin can be.”

While many gins claiming to be Scottish are, in fact, bottled or distilled over the border in England, True OriGINs has collected an offering of authentically Scottish gins from every corner of Scotland to showcase the wealth of talent on offer.

From the stormy shores of Shetland to the windy Western Isles and the hills of the Highlands to the brother’s home county of Aberdeenshire, True OriGINs is making the most of Scotland’s wild botanicals, talent and spirit.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and going fast! www.tobaccodocklondon.com/event/true-origins-gin-festival/