Deeside ‘Strictly’ event gives charity a boost

Dazzling amateur dancers have raised more than £17,000 for Banchory-based Forget Me Not Club dementia support after taking part in a Strictly Come Prancing competition.

Ten couples, who took dance lessons for several months, performed either a tango or the salsa in front of a crowd of around 300.

After a dance-off between the two finalists, Sue Calder and Alec Matthew were crowned winners for their performance of the salsa.

All proceeds will go to the Deeside charity, which provides vital support and activities for those living with dementia, their families and carers.

The dancers were scored by a panel of judges made up of This Morning and Big Brother star Alison Hammond, Trevor Thomson, Emma Stewart, of Deeside Dance Centre, and David McGinley, of Atlantic and Peninsula Marine Services, main sponsor of the event.

Lesley Fletcher, Forget Me Not Club development manager, said: “I’m thrilled that we were able to raise more than £17,000 and would like to congratulate the winning couple.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who helped us to reach this amazing total. All the money raised will support the ongoing running of Forget Me Not Club and allow us to help more people.”