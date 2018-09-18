Diamond celebration for Deeside couple

A couple who met at a Deeside dance have celebrated their diamond wedding.

Ian and Nancy Paterson, who live in Ballater, fell in love when they met at the Tarland marquee.

Ian was Nancy’s first boyfriend and the couple were married in Glenmuick Parish Church, on August 9, 1958.

The couple’s family, including sons Ian, who lives in Australia, and Andrew, who travelled home from Malaysia, helped them mark the diamond milestone.

Ian, 83, and Nancy, 78, ran an electrical retail business for many years in Ballater and Banchory.

Both have held the respective captain’s posts at Ballater Golf Club and Nancy is still a keen golfer.

The couple are proud of their family.

Nancy said: “Family are everything. You just want to see them grow up and settle down. It’s so important these days.

“It’s great having them around us.”

They were delighted to receive an anniversary card from the Queen.

The couple also have two daughters, Linda and Eileen, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.