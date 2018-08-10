Diamond day for couple

A Banchory couple have reached a diamond milestone.

Fred and Bunty Davidson celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family meal on Thursday, August 2.

Fred, 84, and Bunty, 83, tied the knot at East Church in Banchory.

The couple, who met at a local dance when Fred worked on the farm, are both from the town.

They latterly ran a popular bed and breakfast.

The couple like to travel and have made many friends on visits to New Zealand.

Fred and Bunty have a son, Graeme, daughter, Helen, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Helen said: “Mum and dad do want to get out and about and don’t like sitting around.

“They enjoy going on trips to various places.

“When they had the B&B they met a lot of people from all over the world.”