Diamond day for couple

A Banchory couple have reached a diamond milestone.
Fred and Bunty Davidson celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family meal on Thursday, August 2.
Fred, 84, and Bunty, 83, tied the knot at East Church in Banchory.
The couple, who met at a local dance when Fred worked on the farm, are both from the town.
They latterly ran a popular bed and breakfast.
The couple like to travel and have made many friends on visits to New Zealand.
Fred and Bunty have a son, Graeme, daughter, Helen, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Helen said: “Mum and dad do want to get out and about and don’t like sitting around.
“They enjoy going on trips to various places.
“When they had the B&B they met a lot of people from all over the world.”