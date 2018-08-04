Dinnie Stones lifting day

Ballogie Estate will host a special event this weekend paying tribute to local strongman Donald Dinnie.

More than 30 strongmen and women will attempt to lift the Dinnie Stones at The Gathering at Potarch on Sunday.

Dinnie made history at Potarch in 1860 by lifting the two giant boulders across the bridge.

Several women have travelled from Australia to make an attempt, including a mother and daughter duo.

The daughter is currently New South Wales’ strongest woman and her mother has been competing in Highland Games and strong lifting since 2008.

There will also be an exhibition lift of the ‘Inver Stone’ by Martin Jansicis ‘The Stoneman’, and the Ardblair stones will also be there for the day.

The event starts at noon with Finzean Pipe Band and runs until 5pm.