Dogs will have their day at the carnival

Pooches will be out in force in Banchory this weekend.

They will be taking part in the Canine Carnival in Bellfield Park on Sunday.

The event is a fun day out for all the family and their canine companions.

Last year, the carnival attracted more than 150 dogs and raised £1,000 for Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home.

One of the organisers, Mickey Ramsay, said: “Dogs of every shape, size or parentage are welcome but must be over six months to take part.

“There are a variety of classes to choose from including novelty, care and a fastest retrieve competition.

“With continued generous support it is hoped to raise even more for this worthwhile charity this year.”

Dog owners can find out how well they have trained their animals by entering a simple obedience competition for puppies or adults.

They can also try the adventure playground where they can test their canine skills going round a doggy obstacle course.

Entries on the day will be accepted from noon.

Dogs must be six months old to enter.

There will also be refreshments, stalls and free parking.