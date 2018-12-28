Driving help and advice for youngsters

Twelve youngsters recently took part in a Rrrrallye Youth Drive event to learn more about how to be safe while behind the wheel.

The group received support and advice from Dave Watson and Jim Howard, driving instructors from Roadwise Driver Training, at the Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday, December 9.

Dave and Jim have been instructing youngsters for the Rrrrallye Youth Drive since 2011 and have given 324 youngsters tuition on safe and considerate driving skills focusing on Road Hazard Awareness.

The Rrrrallye Team said: “We really appreciate the support and encouragement they have given us.

“We are always amazed at how much information and skills the youngsters manage to pick up in the short period of time they are there.”

The Rrrrallye Youth Drive was made possible by Alan Sibbald who managed to secure funding from Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group.

The youngsters who took part in the Rrrrallye Youth Drive this year were Keigan Mathers, Sophie Orr, Warren Clark, Jane Rennie, Dean Gray, Jon Dalmon, Cameron Topp, Greg Smith, Ross Coutts, Ben Middleton, Leo Gibson and Libby Sullivan.

The Rrrrallye Team organise a special Rrrrallye day every year in memory of Stuart Harper who sadly died following a car collision in May 2008 just 16 days before his 18th birthday.

Funds raised from the annual event is used to purchase vouchers for young drivers aged between 17 and 25, allowing them to get money off a Pass Plus or Advanced Driving Course.

The courses will give the drivers more knowledge on how to handle their cars while driving on any road conditions.

The next Rrrrallye Car Show and family fun day will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, what would have been Stuart’s birthday.

The event will be held at the Keith Community Sports and Leisure Centre.