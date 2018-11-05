Drumoak fundraiser is a major success

Organisers of Drumoak’s auction and fun day have thanked all who contributed to its huge success.

A total of £5719 was raised from the event, which was held in September.

Drumoak and Durris Community Group (DDCG) chairman Duncan Wight said: “We are very grateful indeed to the fantastic community response to our call for auction items.

“Individuals and local businesses were very generous in their support with many lovely gifts and services donated and we are indebted to everyone who donated items.

“I would like to thank all our selfless volunteers who worked very hard indeed before, during and after the event to help make it all possible.

“Events such as these in our local area help bring people together and this is what makes for a good supportive community where people help each other out and get together for a fun day or evening.”

DDCG is holding its annual bonfire and fireworks tomorrow (Friday) at 6.45pm. It will be in the usual place and signposts will direct people from Sunnyside Drive to the field at the top of the hill behind the school on the Bowery road.