Drumoak gears up for Grand Auction and Family Funday

Drumoak and Durris Community Group is holding its Grand Auction and Family Funday this Saturday from 2pm until late.

There will be two auction sessions throughout the afternoon and details and a full list of items is on the DDCG Facebook page.

Chairman Duncan Wight said: “We have around 80 auction items ranging from fishing permits on the Dee, £500 money off vouchers for local shops and businesses, spa and meal vouchers, handmade craft items, digger hire and other services, and many more items.

“Local businesses and individuals have been fantastic in their support of this event which is raising money for the local community. All proceeds will go towards future events and local projects.”