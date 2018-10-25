Duke makes a visit to Royal Lochnagar

HRH The Duke of Rothesay paid a flying visit to Deeside last week straight from the Royal Wedding at Windsor.

During the visit to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery on Tuesday, October 16, HRH met staff including one who worked at Lochnagar when his cask was filled, before being given a tour.

The distillery opened in 1845, and was renamed Royal Lochnagar following a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848.

In 1988, a cask of Royal Lochnagar Single Malt was laid down to mark the 140th anniversary of the first royal visit. On Tuesday, Charles tasted the whisky as a 30-year-old, the age at which it will be bottled on November 14 to celebrate his 70th birthday.

All proceeds from the sale of the bottled product, which will go under the hammer, will be donated to The Prince’s Foundation in support of The Carriage at Ballater Station.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery will provide Scotch whisky training for the students at The Carriage when the Prince’s Get Into Hospitality programme is up and running.

Charles was asked about becoming a grandfather again during his visit following Prince Harry’s news.

He was asked if he had toasted the news, to which he replied, laughing: “Oh yes, absolutely. Several times.”

During his visit, The Duke of Rothesay was invited to fill and sign a new cask whisky that will now be laid down and matured at the distillery for his future charitable activities.