Duke’s whisky boost for village

The final 20 bottles of the Duke of Rothesay’s own whisky will be auctioned off to raise money for the Ballater community.

They are Royal Lochnagar 30-year-old single malt from the Duke’s 1988 cask, which was produced at the local distillery.

The recent auction of bottle number one of the Prince’s single malt raised £9,100, and the foundation is releasing the remaining bottles for auction this month.

In total, the cask has raised £235,865 to support the foundation’s work in getting Ballater recovered from flooding and the Old Royal Station fire in 2015.

Proceeds from all sales from the 1988 cask will be used to support the work of The Carriage eaterie at Ballater Station.

Robert Lovie, deputy executive director of the Prince’s Foundation, said: “We are overwhelmed by the interest in His Royal Highness’s cask of Royal Lochnagar Scotch Whisky and would like to give every chance for people to own a bottle.

“All proceeds raised from the sale of these bottles will be used to support the work of the Prince’s Foundation in Royal Deeside.”

The 20 bottles remaining from the original 206 were retained at the outset for future fundraising.

It decided to auction the last batch to give collectors a final chance to purchase a bottle of the unique release first hand.

The bottles will have a starting price of £1,450 at the sale at whisky and fine spirits specialist Whisky Auction.