Echt prepares for a busy show weekend

The agricultural show season is getting under way and organisers at Echt say theirs will be the biggest yet.

The show itself will be on Saturday, July 14, with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers warming things up in the marquee the previous night.

This year the show is hosting the Limousin Grand Prix which will display the finest Limousin cattle from all over the country and the usual display of livestock- cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

There will be plenty of other attractions including a sheep-shearing competition, the grace of the Highland Dancers and the strength of the heavies who compete in the ring and in the tug o’ war.

The dog show increases in popularity each year, there will be a demonstration of games by Aberdeenshire Pony Club and a bale rolling competition which is open to the public.

More than 80 trade stands will fill the showground and visitors can browse them to find out who won the Echt Show sausage-making competition or enjoy the fun of the fair and the various catering facilities.

The weekend draws to a close with a disco in the marquee.