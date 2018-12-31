Aboyne Playgroup looks to the future

A Deeside playgroup, struggling to remain open earlier in the year, is looking forward to a bright future.

The Aboyne group launched an appeal for funds in April amid fears it would have to close in the summer.

Now it is going from strength to strength with a new committee and the support of the community.

And the group, a registered charity formed nine years ago after council funding stopped, received a major boost last month with a near £7000 donation through the Co-op’s Community Fund.

Chairperson Caroline Bremner told the Piper: “A staggering £1013.38 was raised over the summer holidays by holding pop up cafes, messy play and a stall at Aboyne Games which helped greatly to stop the closure.

“A further donation has been received after a parent nominated the playgroup through his work. The committee would like to thank everyone who donated, helped and supported their events.”

At the end of last month, the playgroup received a £6801.80 through people nominating their 1% Aboyne Community Co-op Fund.

Caroline said: “The committee will put this into the playgroup to secure its future.

“Over the next year they will look into new ideas for the children and add more sensory items and new equipment to aid the playgroup’s success.

“Since the new committee has taken over they have had an increase in children enrolling and they have settled in really well.”

The playgroup is currently open Monday–Wednesday from 9.20-11.20am for 2-5-year-olds.

It is hoped to have a Thursday session again if numbers continue to increase.

If anyone wants more information about the playgroup or details about a free taster session, contact aboyneplaygoup@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook @AboynePlaygroup1