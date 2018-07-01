Alford pupils’ college visit

Around 120 pupils and teachers from Alford Academy visited Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Aberdeen campus recently to get an insight into careers and opportunities available across land based and rural industry sectors.

S1 pupils spent a full day taking part in a range of fun and interactive workshops designed to give the youngsters a taste of course choices offered at SRUC including agriculture, animal care and vet nursing, countryside management and environment, as well as rural business management.

The school took part in a broad programme which included grooming and handling small mammals with the animal care team, finding out about careers relating to livestock with the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI), and participaing in SRUC’s answer to the popular TV show “The Apprentice”.