Best foot forward for Banchory pupils

A Banchory primary has stepped up its efforts to encourage pupils to be active during the school day.

To develop and enhance physical activity levels, and as part of a continuing focus on health and wellbeing, Hill of Banchory introduced the Daily Mile across all age groups.

The now international initiative, which sees youngsters running or jogging for 15 minutes daily, was founded in Stirling in 2012.

It exists to improve the physical, social, emotional and mental health and wellbeing of children, regardless of age, ability of personal circumstances.

Research has shown that the impact of the project can be transformational, improving fitness, concentration levels, mood behaviour and event attainment.

To keep the children on track, Robertson – which provides facilities management services at Hill of Banchory Primary School – has painted arrows on the playground, giving participants a measured route to follow as they step towards success.

Visiting specialist PE teacher Mark Witt said: “To make this a whole school event, we have been recording the number of miles covered and plotted our route on a world map.

“After making it to Moscow in time for the start of the World Cup, we then headed north to explore the Arctic.

“I would like to express my thanks to Robertson Facilities Management for painting the arrows so that the pupils can follow them – it’s made a big difference.”

Ian Gibson, managing director, Robertson Facilities Management, added: “Encouraging young people to follow a healthy lifestyle is so important and the efforts of the staff and parents at Hill of Banchory Primary School should be applauded.

“Robertson was more than happy to help fund the directional arrows at the school.#

“We look forward to hearing about the continued success of the ‘daily mile’ project and the wider health initiative.”