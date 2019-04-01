Drumoak head teacher retires

The start of the Easter holidays marked the departure of a Deeside head teacher.

Paul Wilson retired on Friday after 17 years at the helm of Drumoak School.

Paul Wilson receiving gifts from P7 pupils Summer Cameron, Rosie Beaton and Rueben McCauley. Picture: Logan Sangster

There was a large turnout for the Drumoak School Parent Council coffee morning during the week, which featured a range of performances from all classes, including songs, musical sets, poetry and even some gymnastics.

At the end of the performances, the P7 class presented Mr Wilson with gifts from parents and families.

During his time at the school, the head teacher oversaw the move from the old school down the road, into a state-of-the-art primary with nursery facilities, which was completed in February, 2016.

A dinner was held at Banchory Lodge Hotel the previous weekend when staff from both Drumaok and Banchory Primary School, where Mr Wilson previously taught, presented him with gifts.

Mr Wilson takes away many memories from the school.

He said: “A huge thank you to all children and families at Drumoak School.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being head teacher since 2002 and moving from the old school to the new building in 2016 has been transformational.

“I have worked with fantastic colleagues who have ensured that they have given their best to Drumoak families.”

Mr Wilson added: “It has been a privilege to lead and manage the school team and to teach our pupils to become successful learners and confident individuals.

“Thank you very much for my wonderful leaving gifts and the many memories I will hold of Drumoak School.”

In his retirement he is planning to travel and spend time with his family.

Drumoak’s new head teacher Mrs Lynn Service takes up the post on Monday, April 15.