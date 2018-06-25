Duncan gets college award

A Banchory student has been honoured at a recent ceremony held at North East Scotland College.

Duncan Adams, 18, who has been studying HND Music at the college, received a Student Achievement Award for demonstrating outstanding commitment and dedication throughout his course. According to his lecturers, Duncan is an exceptional student who always works hard, is enthusiastic, and a huge asset to his fellow students.

They said: “He never causes a fuss, keeps his head down and achieves”, adding that no task is too big or too small and he is always willing to accept a challenge.

Away from his studies, Duncan helps run his family farm and while most students get to enjoy the college holidays, he is in full swing whether it’s lambing time or competition season.

Lecturers say the pressure never impacts negatively on his college work and he meets all deadlines and his work is of a high standard.

The busy student has also found time to perform as a soloist at the NESCol Doric Festival.

He has started up his own ceilidh band which is going from strength to strength.

The Student Excellence Awards ceremony saw 21 students from across the college presented with awards by Rick Macleod, client manager Scotland from ceremony sponsor Ede & Ravenscroft; Graham and Christian Mills; Michael Head and Dennis Scott from Aberdeen History Society, and Colin McAllister, Trustee of Grampian Motor Training Trust (GMTT).