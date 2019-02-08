Enterprising pupils serve up a special tea

The annual Banchory Academy S2 enterprise project has been in full swing.

Pupils took part in an Afternoon Tea programme in which the class - over a week - designed and prepared an element of a tea, which could be savoury or sweet.

They were briefed by HE teachers Mhairi Skinner and Alison Pirie as to how they should try and make good use of local and fresh produce.

The enthusiastic youngsters produced an array of suitable afternoon tea dishes ranging from salmon blinis, crepes, savoury pancake, shortbread, chocolate brownies, herb scones, biscuits, and mini desserts, with judges remarking on some impressive eye for detail.

Dishes were judged on presentation, use of ingredients, skills and, of course, taste.

The project is run in conjunction with local businesses Deeside Photographics, Raemoir House and The Cowshed.

The final nine winners will go head-to-head later this month, when the overall ‘champion’ will be chosen.

Finalists will also be invited to Raemoir House for an afternoon tea, which will feature the winning dish.