Exciting finish to primary schools quiz

Teams from five local schools recently took part in Banchory Rotary’s annual Primary Schools Quiz which was held at Banchory Christian Fellowship Church.

The combined team of four from Crathes, Durris and Drumoak Schools finally won an exciting competition against two teams each from the larger schools - Banchory Primary and Hill of Banchory Primary.

The competition went to a tie-break round against the ‘Foreign Squadron’ team from Banchory Primary, who were runners-up, with ‘Andrew and the rest’, also of Banchory Primary, in third place.

The winning margin of one correct tie break answer reflected the closeness of the competition throughout.

After ten rounds of the main quiz, the third-placed team was only two correct answers behind the leaders.

Banchory Rotary youth convener Ken Lennox said: “This was the closest competition for some years with very high scoring, so it was exciting right to the end.

“The smaller schools team showed yet again that they can certainly punch above their weight, and we wish them the best of luck in the next round of Rotary’s North Scotland competition.”