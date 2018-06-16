Floral design for war memorial garden

Green-fingered pupils at Banchory schools have competed to design flowerbeds for the Gordon Highlander Memorial.

The project was to mark the centenary of the end of World War 1.

Winning designs came from Lewis Glass and Robbie Birss, Hill of Banchory Primary, Rory Pritchett, Banchory Primary School and Cameron Hepburn, of Banchory Academy.

The idea came from Chris Collins, Legion Scotland Banchory branch vice-chairman, who was one of the competition judges.

Chris said: “We had more than 50 entries from the three schools and the standard was high.

“Banchory Legion would like to thank the schools for their hard work and time and look forward to getting involved in other projects with them in the future.”

Each of the schools received a cheque for £100 for its funds and winning designers a £20 book token at a recent presentation ceremony at the war memorial.

The flowerbeds will be planted next Spring in the centenary year of the Treaty of Versailles, the most important of the peace treaties ending the war.