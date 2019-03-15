Free book donation for Crathes pupils

Crathes Primary School pupils celebrated World Book Day last Thursday with a bundle of new books for their library, donated by local supermarket Morrisons.

They were gifted thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust.

It aims to help children from local communities fall in love with books and reading.

The books were presented to pupils by Jo Burt, community champion at Morrisons in Banchory.

She said: “I’m delighted to be donating these new books to a local school.

“There’s a great selection and I hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

The donation is part of a national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation.

It will see every Morrisons store across the country donating books to a local primary - meaning more than 7,300 of them going into hundreds of schools.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Morrisons to bring the gift of reading by donating brand new books to primary schools throughout the UK.”