Fun day a big success at Hill of Banchory

An annual fun day organised by a local primary has raised more than £1500.

The Hill of Banchory School event held earlier this month was combined with a fun run involving nearly 150 children.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Robbie Simpson gave the youngsters encouragement before starting the race and handing out medals.

One of the organisers, Fiona Melville, said: “The fun run was a great success for the third year as part of the school fun day.

“The aim of myself and the four other mums has always been to encourage kids to get running and be active and it was fantastic to see them all as a team at the end with their green t-shirts and medals.”

The money raised will benefit Banchory Paths Association (BPA) and will also go towards sports equipment through the school PTA.

Fiona added: “The local community and businesses were also very positive towards the event and generous in donating raffle prizes.

“Overall, a great team effort from the children, the volunteers and community helped to make it an amazing event and we hope next year will be even bigger and the children will keep on running.”