Jack sketches a bright future

A Deeside pupil was runner-up in the annual John Byrne National Drawing Competition.

Jack Esslemont, in P5/6 at Aboyne Primary School, came second behind Ailsa Lipp, who attends nine-pupil Largue Primary, near Huntly.

Jack’s entry was based on “the key to unlocking your imagination is in your own hands - it’s called a pencil”.

The winning submission used the theme ‘Scotland’s place in the industrial world’.

The drawings were selected for the top two places from more than 7000 entrants.

Jack and Ailsa were presented with their awards by renowned artist and playwright John Byrne at a ceremony at Paisley’s Tannahill Centre, where a special exhibition of competition entries is on display until April 15.

John said: “The level of talent and imagination was outstanding.

“I’m encouraged by the standard of all the artwork submitted and I hope pupils across Scotland will continue to show us their artistic skills and love for drawing.”

The competition is run in partnership with Education Scotland and is open to pupils from P4 to S3.

Alan Armstrong, strategic director for Education Scotland, said: “Art and design are important parts of the Scottish curriculum.

“For years, this competition has encouraged many thousands of children to use their artistic talents to create inspiring and unique drawings.”