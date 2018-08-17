Local pupils add to school’s record year

Pupils, parents and staff at Robert Gordon’s College have been delighted to see strong exam results continue at all levels from S4 to S6, with S6 producing a record-breaking year of Advanced Higher and also Higher results.

In S6, half of all Advanced Higher Grades were at A and three quarters at A or B.

A record 62 pupils gained three or more Advanced Higher grades at A in their final year at school. In S5, eight out of ten Higher grades achieved A or B with a similar performance at National 5 in S4.

Simon Mills, head of the college, said: “These are very strong achievements which all involved should feel very proud of.

“Pupils at all levels have worked extremely hard, with the support of their teachers, to achieve highly commendable examination results that will enable them to proceed to a wide range of first class university destinations and courses.”

In their final S6 Year, three pupils gained all four of their Advanced Highers at A grade, with a record 59 pupils gaining all three Advanced Highers at A grade. Three S6 pupils secured places at either Oxford or Cambridge with a further eight pupils securing places across the UK to study medicine.

Three S6 pupils have gained places at top musical theatre academies in London.

Anisha Badial an S6 pupil from Maryculter, said: “I’m delighted to have achieved the grades I required to study dentistry at the University of Dundee. I’ve secured my accommodation as well so things are becoming very real now!”

Rhia Badial, also S6 from Maryculter added: “I’ve always wanted to do medicine and I’m so pleased to have achieved the grades I need. I can’t wait to begin medicine at University of Aberdeen and move onto the next step in my life.

Ross Martin from Cults is now heading for Oxford University.

He said: “I’ve worked hard over the past year and I’m so happy that this work has paid off.”