New director to start role in July

Aberdeenshire Council’s new director of education and children’s services will start his role on Wednesday, July 18.

Laurence Findlay is currently seconded into the role of Northern Alliance Regional Improvement Lead, while his substantive post is as corporate director for education and social care with Moray Council, a position he has held since 2014.

Mr Findlay said: “I am passionate about Aberdeenshire and the North-east of Scotland.

“I am looking forward to coming home and I am really looking forward to getting to grips with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

His aims will include building on the council’s work in raising levels of attainment and achievement, as well as assisting with fundamental council plan priorities such as providing the best life chances for children across Aberdeenshire.

Working in partnership across the Northern Alliance and with other partner agencies will also be a key priority for the new director, as real partnership working is regarded as the cornerstone of delivering improved outcomes for communities across Aberdeenshire.

Another strategic and aspiration element of the new post is the creation of an innovative culture and sport business unit.