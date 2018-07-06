Preparations start for school fun event

The school holidays are nearly here, but a Deeside primary is already looking ahead to the new session.

Hill of Banchory School is organising its annual fun day, which is on Saturday, September 1.

The day overall will be raising money for the PTA to improve the school and opportunities for pupils.

The fun run will be raising funds for the community group Banchory Paths Association.

One of the organisers, Fiona Melville, said: “We are appealing for sponsors to support our fun run and help make it a bigger and better event in its third year.

“In 2017 we had more than 160 runners and hope this year will have even more.”

The mother-of-two added: “The fun run is organised by a small group of mums to encourage children to get running and keep active. “We will also be having a raffle so if any local companies would like to donate prizes it would be greatly appreciated.”

Last year the event raised £600 for the school and £500 for SCILL (Supporting Children in Learning for Life).

The fun day starts at noon and will have stalls and activities, bouncy castles and a BBQ.